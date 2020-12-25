PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes claims Nawaz govt sent delegation to Israel

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb speaks to the media in Lahore, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday refuted claims that the government of former prime minister and party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, sent an official delegation to Israel.



Speaking to media here in the city, Aurangzeb said no such visit or contact with Israel took place during the PML-N era.

"In response to such allegations, it can only be said that 'the curse of God be on liars'," she said.

The PML-N spokesperson warned that national interests were being harmed by spreading "such baseless information".



"Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N are supporters and guardians of the principled position of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," she added. "Agents of India have created a new controversy to hide their black deeds."

She further criticised the incumbent PTI-led government for "agreeing to a deal on Kashmir and blaming Nawaz Sharif".

Aurangzeb expressed shock that the former premier was being blamed for the news pertaining to the Cabinet ministers as well. "Now, this allegation is also being levelled against Nawaz Sharif? Is there no shame?"



"If we started talking about it, those who spread lies will not be able to show their face to anyone," the PML-N spokesperson warned.

