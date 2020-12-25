What did Maryam Nawaz do with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's humongous birthday cake?

Twitter/Maryam Nawaz Sharif/via Geo.tv

Maryam makes a light-hearted joke about how birthday cake was so long she didn't "know if to measure it in meters or kilometres"

PML-N supporters on Twitter curious about what happened to cake, with some saying they wanted "to taste it"

In birthday message for her father, she said being Nawaz Sharif's daughter was "both an honour and a great responsibility"

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday claimed to have received "by far the longest cake" for the birthday of her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's birthday is being celebrated today, with party workers from across Pakistan expressing love for their leader in different ways.

In a light-hearted joke, Maryam Nawaz commented on how the birthday cake was so long that she did not know whether "to measure it in meters or kilometres".



However, she was very appreciative of the gesture, saying "the love [of Nawaz Sharif's admirers and loyalists] certainly is immeasurable".

But exactly what did Maryam Nawaz do with the humongous cake she received for the PML-N supremo's birthday?

Many PML-N supporters and loyalists on Twitter were curious about it, with some saying they wanted "to taste it" and others, sarcastically, making jibes at the former premier by saying it could be measured as the "distance from London to Pakistan".

However, Maryam responded to a Twitter user who had asked for the cake to be donated "to a charity of your choice".

"Done already," she replied.



Earlier in the day, the PML-N VP had shared a birthday message for her father, stating that although she was unable to meet him, "it's encouraging for [her] that [she] stands firm on [his] ideas and struggle".

"My footsteps have not deviated from the path you are following for your nation. May our next meeting be with you in perfect health. Happy Birthday, Abu!"



Maryam Nawaz had also noted that being the former premier's daughter was "both an honour and a great responsibility".

Nawaz Sharif has been staying in London for medical treatment, while other members of the Sharif family are in Pakistan; the ex-premier's brother Shahbaz and nephew Hamza are in jail and Maryam is participating in political activities alone.