Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan’s freshly-released film Coolie No 1 has received mixed reviews as movie buffs compare the remake to the original film.

The Kedarnath actor, 25, sat down with Bollywood Hungama and spoke about the comparisons coming her way with Karisma Kapoor, who starred alongside Govinda in the 1995 original.

Speaking to the portal, Sara said: “I think one is not trying to copy Karisma maam or fill in her shoes because she is an institution in herself.”

“While she is extremely inspiring, I would not dare to try to ape her because I would not be able to do so, even if I tried very hard. The only attempt is to , kind of, try and bring to this film, something of my own,” she said.

“For me, it was not as much about following her footsteps, as it was about performing under David sir’s guidance, chemistry with Varun and things like that,” she continued.

“As far as passive or active character, or screentime is concerned. For me, as an actor, it is exciting to be part of exciting films.”

“I want to be able to do different genres of films. I want to tell interesting stories. In the end, I want to do films that make you laugh. I don’t care whether you laugh at my jokes, or Varun’s or Paresh’s. You are laughing, watching my film. That is what matters for me,” she added.