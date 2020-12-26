Aviation minister says EU’s concerns regarding PIA have been addressed

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a press conference. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Aviation minister said EU's concerns have been addressed.

Eight new planes are being added to PIA.



The suspension, imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), took effect on July 1, 2020.



TAXILA: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) concerns about the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been addressed, said Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Saturday, hoping that the ban imposed on PIA to operate flights to and from European countries would be lifted soon.

Addressing the media in Taxila, the federal minister said eight new planes are being added to the national airlines and the EU’s concerns raised regarding the process of issuing licences to commercial pilots have been addressed.

The suspension imposed by Easa took effect on July 1, 2020, after it came to light that countless pilots possessed "fake" licences.

The ban was a big blow to PIA, which was already under scrutiny across the world due to the recently uncovered pitfalls within Pakistan's aviation industry.

In December, however, Easa had expressed its satisfaction over certain steps taken by the Civil Aviation Authority to improve the situation. Easa had said a further audit by the agency's officials was imperative to revoke the ban.

The startling revelations came as the aviation minister presented the interim report on the probe into the May 22 PIA plane crash.

Following the report, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had expressed concern over the "serious lapse in-licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator".

