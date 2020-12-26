Can't connect right now! retry
Panjgur: At least 2 dead in explosion near football stadium

At least two people have died and several were reported injured as a blast occurred near a football stadium in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

According to police, so far two people have died, whereas seven were injured.

They said the nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

The explosion took place following a match between two school teams at the stadium.

Two cars were also severely damaged following the blast.

The police said they have cordoned off the area for an investigation.


More to follow.

