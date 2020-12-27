Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Four soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

— AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Four soldiers were martyred when a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed in Minimarg, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the ISPR statement, the crash occurred "due to technical reasons".

The helicopter was evacuating the body of martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital in Skardu.

"The following officers and soldiers embraced shahadat in the crash," said ISPR.

1. Pilot Major M. Hussain

2. Co Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain

3. Naik Inzimam Alam

4. Sepoy Muhammad Farooq

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rejects Modi's claims of democracy in India-occupied Kashmir

Pakistan rejects Modi's claims of democracy in India-occupied Kashmir
Maryam in Sukkur: PM Imran Khan's 'only qualification is taabedaari'

Maryam in Sukkur: PM Imran Khan's 'only qualification is taabedaari'

Panjgur: At least 2 dead in explosion near football stadium

Panjgur: At least 2 dead in explosion near football stadium
Health situation to determine re-opening of schools, says Shafqat Mehmood in tweet

Health situation to determine re-opening of schools, says Shafqat Mehmood in tweet
Four members from 'weekend gang' arrested in Karachi: police

Four members from 'weekend gang' arrested in Karachi: police
'Angry' Chaman man shoots two sons

'Angry' Chaman man shoots two sons
PPSC test: Protests take place outside exam centres in Lahore

PPSC test: Protests take place outside exam centres in Lahore
Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan

Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur

Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur
159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz

159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz
MDCAT 2020 results: PML-N raises grievances of students in Punjab Assembly

MDCAT 2020 results: PML-N raises grievances of students in Punjab Assembly
Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Latest

view all