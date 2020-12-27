Four soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan

— AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Four soldiers were martyred when a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed in Minimarg, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the ISPR statement, the crash occurred "due to technical reasons".

The helicopter was evacuating the body of martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital in Skardu.

"The following officers and soldiers embraced shahadat in the crash," said ISPR.

1. Pilot Major M. Hussain

2. Co Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain

3. Naik Inzimam Alam

4. Sepoy Muhammad Farooq