Sunday Dec 27 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

'Writing a book deal is very possible for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,' says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to expand the horizon in terms of financial independence.

Following their recent business outing, royal experts have predicted what the Sussexes next business project would be like.

According to expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, Meghan and Harry might pen self-help books up next.

"I certainly think books are going to be on their agenda. Meghan's a big fan of self-help books herself, she's a writer, she loves writing — I mean, look at the piece she wrote for the New York Times," Nicholl said adding, "So I think it's very, very likely that they will move into books, or certainly Meghan particularly."

She also weighed in on what a self-help book by the former royals would be on, "Whether you're going to see a tell-all on life in the royal family is another matter altogether. Whatever they do, it's important to remember they are still bound by that pledge to the royal family, to uphold the values of the monarchy, to remain respectful of the monarchy whether or not they are working members of the institution," revealed Nicholl.

"So I think self-help manuals, healthy living, wellness, that's all likely genres the Duchess might want to dip her toe in. But I definitely think writing and a book deal is very possible indeed," she concluded.

