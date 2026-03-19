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Kim Kardashian trips and fall in a bush before Oscars party

Kim Kardashian was seen struggling to walk in her show earlier

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

Kim Kardashian trips and fall in a bush before Oscars party
Kim Kardashian trips and fall in a bush before Oscars party

Kim Kardashian had an eventful journey to the Oscars after-party on Sunday night, one that ended with her tumbling backwards into a shrub in a gold Gucci gown and eight-inch platform heels.

The behind-the-scenes moment was captured in a TikTok posted on 15 March, showing Kardashian, 45, making her way along an outdoor path while musing to her longtime friend Stephanie Shepherd about her footwear. 

"I wonder if this shoe should be tighter," she said, a remark that turned out to be rather prophetic. 

Seconds later, the clip cut to Kardashian screaming as she fell backwards into a bush.

Passersby rushed to help, including a woman who had been carrying a pink pastry box. 

"Sorry! Sorry!" Kardashian said as she was helped back to her feet. "My ankle. Let me try to walk on it." 

She came out of the stumble unscathed, but her attention quickly turned to the innocent bystander caught in the chaos. 

"F--k," she said as she carried on down the path. "I grabbed the old lady's box."

The look responsible for the drama was a crystal-embellished golden Gucci gown paired with matching platform heels from Pleaser Shoes, a brand known for its popularity among pole dancers for their enhanced grip, along with jewellery. 

The heels in question stood at eight inches, which goes some way to explaining the occupational hazard.

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