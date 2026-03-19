Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance faces fresh blow

Just when the internet thought it had moved on, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are back in the spotlight – this time with a side of family commentary.

The latest buzz? A Daily Mail interview with Sarah Tena, who claimed she had a casual non-exclusive relationship with Chalamet starting in 2020.

According to her, seeing him with Kylie left her puzzled. “I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner and I was very confused about that,” she said. “At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know… It doesn't add up.”

Enter Brody Jenner, big brother and unofficial defender of the relationship. After Page Six shared the interview on Instagram, he jumped into the comments with zero patience: “Oh god, just leave the happy couple alone,” he wrote.

“People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it.”

Subtle? Not exactly. Effective? Definitely.

The timing couldn’t be more chaotic. Chalamet is already dealing with backlash after saying “no one cares” about opera and ballet – so naturally, the internet added relationship drama to the pile.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Timothée seem unbothered. The couple, first linked in April 2023, made things red carpet official in May 2025 and just showed up together – very loved-up – at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty on March 15.

Moral of the story? The internet may speculate, but Team Jenner-Chalamet is staying booked, busy… and apparently, very much together.