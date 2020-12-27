Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Indian film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, seems to have some trouble knocking on its door.

The film encircles the story of a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura with the same name and now the original Gangubai’s son, Babuji Rawji Shah has filed a case against the director and the leading actor.

According to a report by The Print, Shah also registered a case against the writer of the book the film is based on, Hussain Zaidi, as well as reporter Jane Borges—whose research helped with the creation of the book.

The report claims that some sections of Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, have defamatory elements and are also a breach of privacy, self-respect and liberty.

Shah seeks to stop the printing and circulation of the book as well as removal of chapters on Gangubai’s life and the stoppage of the Bhansali-directorial as well.

According to the report, Shah’s lawyer, Narendra Dubey claims that a criminal case may also be filed against the aforementioned over “defamation, indecent representation of women, and circulation of obscene and indecent material.”

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding
Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering
Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt makes him look like an ‘underachiever’

Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt makes him look like an ‘underachiever’

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021

Latest

view all