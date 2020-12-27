Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 27 2020
Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Snoop Dogg on Saturday shared a throwback video of his performance with Dr.Dre.

Posted on Instagram, the video of the duo's performance was made in 1993.

Those who were hoping Snoop would respond to Eminem's recent subliminal diss directed at him were left disappointed as he made no reference to the Detroit native in his Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Eminem surprised his fans by releasing a new album titled "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

In the track titled "Zeus", Slim Shady reportedly took shots at Machine Gun Kelly and also tried to settle a score with Snoop Dogg. 


