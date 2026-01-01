Vanessa Bryant reacts to Taylor Swift's ‘gift' to late Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant on Taylor Swift’s Kobe Bryant tribute

Vanessa Bryant is feeling deeply touched after noticing a meaningful tribute from Taylor Swift that honoured the late Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

The emotional moment came when the Grammy-winning singer appeared in her documentary The End of an Era wearing a sweatshirt representing the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organisation created in memory of Kobe and Gianna following their tragic deaths in 2020.

The subtle but powerful gesture did not go unnoticed by Bryant, who took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

Sharing a screenshot of Swift wearing the blue crewneck, Vanessa wrote, “What a gift,” adding, “We love you @taylorswift!!!!!!”

She later posted another image showing the documentary playing on her screen, again tagging the singer and thanking her for the meaningful nod.

The moment carried extra emotional weight given the long-standing bond between the Bryant family and the global pop star.

Vanessa, who shares daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, with her late husband, has spoken openly about how much Taylor’s music meant to their family.

Kobe himself was known to be a devoted fan, often listening to her songs with his daughters and speaking publicly about his admiration for her work and longevity in the industry.

That connection was especially visible during Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles, where the Bryant family attended in tribute fashion.

Vanessa and her daughters wore denim jackets honouring Kobe, including one embroidered with a lyric from Taylor’s song Wildest Dreams.

Bianka also received the singer’s iconic “22” hat during the show, a moment that quickly went viral.

Seeing Swift quietly honour the Mamba and Mambacita legacy through her documentary clearly struck a chord with Vanessa.

For her, it was another reminder that Kobe and Gianna’s impact continues to be felt, not just in sports, but in the hearts of people who admired and loved them.