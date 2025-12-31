Inside Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's 2025 together: 'Not the easiest'

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have 'special' long holiday plans together

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together for more than two years and they are constantly trying to navigate their relationship and find a balance with their busy professions.

The 30-year-old actor and the socialite, 28, spent a lot of time apart this year as he was busy with his Hollywood commitments and Jenner was running a business as well as working on her family reality show.

However, the Dune star and the Khy founder have spent a lot of time together in December, along with his 30th birthday, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

Speaking of Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship this year, an insider shared, "She traveled to Budapest several times in the fall when he was busy working. They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it."

Still, they added that the couple’s high-profile relationship is "not the easiest. They are both incredibly focused on their careers and ambitious. She's running a massive business and raising her kids. He's super focused on being the best at what he does."

Both the makeup mogul and the Beautiful Boy actor are career-oriented people and need to constantly give their best to their work, which is why they understand each other’s pace and try to work around it.

As of now, the couple has a trip planned for their holiday together after they ring in the new year.