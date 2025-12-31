Miley Cyrus reveals inspiration behind ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' song

Miley Cyrus on ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the deeply personal inspiration behind her new song for Avatar: Fire and Ash, revealing how her own life experiences shaped the emotional core of the track.

The Grammy-winning singer, 33, wrote the song Dream as One for the third installment of James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise, and she says the message came directly from her own journey of loss, rebuilding, and resilience.

Speaking about the project, Cyrus explained that the title of the film itself immediately resonated with her life story.

“In the title alone, Fire and Ash, I've had my own experience with rebuilding from the ground up,” she shared.

Cyrus famously lost her Malibu home in the 2018 wildfires, an experience that deeply changed her perspective. That sense of starting over, she said, became the emotional foundation for the song.

The timing of the project also felt meaningful.

Reflecting on the devastating wildfires that struck parts of Los Angeles in early 2025, Cyrus explained that the song naturally evolved into a message about unity and healing.

“Lately we’ve all had this idea of being there for each other and stepping in when your people need it,” she said, adding that it’s about community, chosen family and finding strength together.

For Cyrus, that theme mirrors the heart of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which continues the story of Jake and Neytiri as they face new loss and challenges.

She said the film’s message aligns closely with her own outlook on resilience. “The ability to rise again,” she noted, “is really what this story is about.”

Unlike her usual songwriting process, Cyrus worked differently this time.

She explained that she was able to see the film while it was still in progress, allowing her to shape the music around its emotional arc.

“I got to feel like I was part of building it,” she said, adding that the experience helped her connect deeply with the story’s themes.

The singer also reflected on how her past has influenced her creativity, referencing the loss of her home as something that ultimately reshaped her outlook.

She previously called that experience “the biggest blessing” of her life, saying it taught her that growth often comes from hardship.

With Avatar: Fire and Ash now in theaters, Cyrus says she’s proud to be part of a project that celebrates resilience, connection and hope, themes she believes resonate far beyond the screen.