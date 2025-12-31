 
Kim Kardashian's daughter makes drastic change after backlash

December 31, 2025

Kim Kardashian has seemingly introduced new rules for her kids as North West recently debuted a new look, far simpler than the tattoos and piercings she had been recently sporting.

The 12-year-old, who recently made her Instagram debut, appeared to have removed the piercing on her middle finger after it caused quite a stir on the internet.

The aspiring fashionista took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures with her friends, which showed her entirely without piercings.

North was wearing a fur hat and a black hoodie in the picture, holding up her hand, but the piercing seemed completely removed.

The rising rapper debuted her piercings on a recent trip with her friends, and the internet critics were quick to call out her parents, the Skim founder, and Kanye West.

Critics urged the parents to look over their young daughter’s bold outfit choices, like tattoos, piercings, and hair dyes.

The socialite previously expressed her frustration about the criticism her eldest daughter’s “inappropriate” fashion choices received, during a podcast interview at Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy.

The Kardashians star told Cooper that all parents face complications, but since their entire life is public, she has a harder time with parenting.

