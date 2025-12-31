Kim Kardashian's true feelings revealed about Kanye West after reunion

Does Kanye West have a chance at winning Kim Kardashian back?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a brief reunion because of their kids, as they set their differences aside to prioritise their co-parenting relationship.

The 45-year-old socialite met the rapper, 48, after publicly putting him on blast during her podcast appearance at Call Her Daddy, telling the host that the Heartless rapper had not contacted his kids in months.

Although insiders revealed that the reunion was unexpectedly “cordial,” the celebrity journalist Rob Shuter spilled the beans on the reality star’s true perspective.

In a Substack article, the columnist wrote, “Kim knows Kanye hasn’t changed overnight. She sees him for what he is — chaotic, unpredictable, and sometimes impossible. But she also knows he’s the father of her kids. She’s protective, but willing to meet him halfway for their family.”

The Carnival singer has spent the entire year being involved in controversies because of his several erratic social media rants and publicity stunts. Sources reveal that West has spent his time away from social media rethinking his actions, and he wanted to end the year on a positive note by showing up for his kids.

The former couple’s kids, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, were excited to meet their dad after a long while, and the rapper showed genuine interest in them.

Kardashian, however, is not “fooled” by the new version of West and is only compromising for the kids, with no hopes of a romantic reunion ever.