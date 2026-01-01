Katy Perry ditches Justin Trudeau for ex Orlando Bloom on Christmas

Katy Perry opts for time with kid on Justin Trudeau’s 54th birthday

Katy Perry spent her Christmas holiday focusing on family rather than her new romance, choosing to celebrate the festive season with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter instead of marking boyfriend Justin Trudeau’s birthday.

The 41-year-old pop star was spotted in London enjoying quality time with Bloom, 48, and their five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

The former couple, who split earlier this year, were seen attending a performance of Paddington the Musical at the Savoy Theatre before heading out for a relaxed meal together.

Onlookers also spotted Bloom’s teenage son, Flynn, joining the family outing as they dined on burgers and hot dogs at the iconic venue.

While Perry was spending the holidays with her children and former partner, Trudeau celebrated his 54th birthday on Christmas Day away from her.

Sources say the former Canadian prime minister marked the occasion by partying with friends on a yacht in the Caribbean.

The timing stood out, as Perry had only recently confirmed her relationship with Trudeau earlier this month.

An onlooker who saw Perry and Bloom together in London said the former couple appeared comfortable and united.

“It was all happy families between Katy and Orlando at The Savoy,” the source shared. “They were getting on really well for the sake of the kids, and the children were being super-cute.”

Perry and Bloom, who dated for nine years and got engaged in 2019, announced earlier this year that they had quietly ended their romantic relationship but remained committed to co-parenting.

In a joint statement released in June, they explained they had been “shifting their relationship” to focus on raising their daughter together.

The singer was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while Bloom shares his son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Despite their split, Perry and Bloom appear to be maintaining a united front for their family, even as she begins a new chapter in her personal life.