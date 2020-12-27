Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy 100 hats in Archie's name for good cause

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their support to a New Zealand knitwear social enterprise by purchasing 100 hats in Archie’s name.

According to New Zealand Herald the couple got in touch with the organization, which operates on a buy one give one capacity, to make the purchase, in turn allowing 200 hats to be distributed to needy families.

This isn’t the first instance the couple showed their support to the organisation. 

A picture was shared of their son wearing an adorable bear-like hat while Harry held him.

"As Make Give Live operates on a buy one, give one model, this will allow the group to make an extra 200 hats to distribute to families in need next winter through the various charities it supports," the owner said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death

Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death
Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?
Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’
Meghan Markle ‘always’ wanted to be a princess: report

Meghan Markle ‘always’ wanted to be a princess: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for desiring ‘low-key security’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for desiring ‘low-key security’: report
BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move

BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move
Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods

Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods

Latest

view all