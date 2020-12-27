Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy 100 hats in Archie's name for good cause

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their support to a New Zealand knitwear social enterprise by purchasing 100 hats in Archie’s name.

According to New Zealand Herald the couple got in touch with the organization, which operates on a buy one give one capacity, to make the purchase, in turn allowing 200 hats to be distributed to needy families.

This isn’t the first instance the couple showed their support to the organisation.

A picture was shared of their son wearing an adorable bear-like hat while Harry held him.

"As Make Give Live operates on a buy one, give one model, this will allow the group to make an extra 200 hats to distribute to families in need next winter through the various charities it supports," the owner said.