pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

PIA to resume flight operations to Saudi Arabia from today

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

  • PIA says Riyadh has only allowed one-way flights to the country 
  • PIA CEO says its a national responsibility to bring back stranded Pakistanis
  • PIA flights were suspended last week due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start flight operations to Saudi Arabia from today (Monday) after the kingdom relaxed its travel restrictions.

According to a PIA spokesperson, Riyadh has only allowed one-way flights to the country due to the new strain of the coronavirus. He added that the national airline will resume flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis.

“It is a national responsibility to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad,” said PIA CEO Arshad Malik.

PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

Last week, all PIA flights to Saudi Arabia were suspended until further notice.

The development came after Saudi government temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom after a new strain of the coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom. The mutation is believed to be more contagious.

Read more: Agents looting PIA passengers going to Saudi Arabia with impunity, says report

A PIA spokesperson had said that the national carrier has suspended 18 flights to and from the Kingdom on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. 

The flight suspension will remain in effect until the Kingdom opens borders again, following which the passengers will be accommodated.

The PIA spokesperson had asked effected passengers to register through the airline’s UAN 11-786-786 with their working phone numbers to receive timely updates.

