134kg of chars recovered from ambulance carrying coronavirus patient

Ambulance carrying COVID-19 patient collides with passenger coach

Levies say ambulance driver would be questioned

QUETTA: As much as 134 kilogrammes of Chars [hash] was recovered from an ambulance that was transferring a coronavirus patient from Quetta to Karachi.

The matter came to light when the ambulance collided with a passenger coach in the Khad Koocha area of Mastung. At least three people, including the COVID-19 patient, died in the accident. The driver, along with another person, sustained injuries.

Levies officials said they recovered hash from the ambulance. The drug was stored in a hidden compartment in the ambulance’s roof. They said the matter is being investigated and the driver will be questioned once he recovers.

Earlier this year, Interpol had issued an alert that criminal organisations are using food delivery services to transport drugs and other illicit goods as countries imposed lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global body said it received reports from police in Ireland, Malaysia, Spain, and the United Kingdom identifying delivery drivers transporting drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, ketamine, and ecstasy.