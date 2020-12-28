Maulana Tahir Ashrafi tears up while talking about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque

The female anchor of a Palestinian TV channel asked Maulana Tahir Ashrafi about when can Pakistanis visit Al-Aqsa Mosque



Pakistan Ulema Council Chairperson and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi broke into tears during an interview when a Palestinian news anchor asked him about Pakistanis' desire to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque located in the Old City of Jerusalem.



“When our Pakistani brothers will come to the holy land. Are you interested in visiting the Al-Aqsa mosque? When will we see you in our land?” The female anchor of a Palestinian TV channel asked Maulana Tahir Ashrafi.

Responding to the question, Maulana Tahir could not control his emotions and started weeping. The scholar said that the day will arrive soon when Pakistanis will be able to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We do not want to take permission from oppressive Israel in order to visit the holy site,” he replied.

"We don't need to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque with a visa from Israel. In fact, we will visit [Al-Aqsa] when Palestine will become an independent state," he continued.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistanis will visit Al-Aqsa Mosque with a visa from the people of Palestine. “If you ask about our condition, our heart wants us to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the next moment and offer prayers at the holy site. We want to meet Palestinian youth and children,” he added.

Al-Aqsa Mosque has been the most contested piece of territory in the holy land since Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including the Old City, in 1967, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

However, the disputes date even further back, to before the creation of Israel.

It may be recalled that in the last few days, there were speculations in the country regarding the recognition of Israel, on which the Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken an unequivocal stand and refused to recognise Israel at all costs.