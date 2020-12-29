Lebanese consortium selected to make new master plan for Lahore

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: The new master plan for Lahore will be made by a Lebanese company, it was decided Monday.

The technical proposals of three companies were evaluated before finalising Lebanese company Darul Handsa to make the Master Plan 2050 for Lahore.

Lahore Development Authority Director-General Ahmed Aziz Tarar chaired a meeting of the consultant committee to finalise who will be selected. A financial bid of Rs520 million for the qualifying company was also opened during the meeting.

Tarar said experts and other stakeholders have been consulted to define the terms of reference for the new master plan and it will determine the future course of development of the provincial metropolis.

He said transparency will be the top priority. 

The two other companies in the running were Singapore's Meinhardt and Pakistan's Nespak.

