Singapore consortium among three shortlisted for Lahore Master Plan 2050

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Scenic Azadi Interchange Lahore at night time. Photo Courtesy: Pinterest/Rana Saad

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has shortlisted three consortia that met the eligibility criteria for the preparation of the new Lahore Master Plan 2050 – including Dar Al-Hindsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and Nespak (Pakistan), The News reported Thursday.

These companies have been issued a request for proposal for submitting their technical and financial bids till October 19, 2020.

The new master plan, according to the publication, will be prepared keeping in view the requirements of development till 2050.

Read more: Lahore designated as ‘Creative City’ by UNESCO

While talking to the representatives of the firms shortlisted, LDA Director General (DG) Ahmed Aziz Tarar said the consultant entrusted with the task of preparing the master plan will be extended all possible support for getting the required information and data from other departments concerned. 

The DG said the new master plan for the provincial capital will be prepared in 18 months and will cover 49 urban settlements in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur.

The preparation of the new master plan will ensure environmental protection, sensible use of resources, preservation of historical heritage, and promotion of economic activities and inclusion of all sections of the population, he added.

