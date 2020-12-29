Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of the year

A man covers himself with a cotton blanket to stay warm in the early hours of winter in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Cold and dry weather expected in port city over the next 24 hours.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the metropolis witnessed the coldest night of the year and that chilly and dry weather conditions are expected to continue in the city over the next 24 hours.

The Met office said a minimum temperature of 7°C was recorded in Karachi with temperatures expected to hover between 7°C and 9°C during the rest of the day.

In Lahore, fog has reduced significantly, but the cold wave is still prevailing in the capital city.

The Met office had warned the people of Karachi to be prepared for a cold snap starting Monday, as temperatures in the metropolis were expected to drop below 10°C.