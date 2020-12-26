Can't connect right now! retry
Weather update: Karachi to face another cold snap starting Monday

  • The Met department has forecast a new cold spell for Karachi starting Monday.
  • Dry and cold weather is expected in the port city during the next 24 hours as well.
  • A new cycle of rain and snowfall is likely to start in the upper parts of Balochistan from today.

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has warned the people of Karachi to be prepared for a cold snap from Monday, as temperatures in the metropolis are expected to drop below 10°C.

The Met Office also said that the weather will remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours as well.

The minimum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 10.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 26°C and 28°C.

Winds are blowing from the northeast in the port city at a speed of 10-14 kilometres per hour, while humidity is 34%.

A new wave of cold has also been forecast to enter Balochistan from today, due to which cold winds are expected to blow in the northern parts of Balochistan till December 30 and the severity of cold is likely to increase.

The weather department has also issued an alert for rain and snowfall in northern parts of Balochistan for Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, a series of westerly winds will enter the western parts of the country on Saturday morning and spread to the upper and central parts on Sunday, causing Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat to receive rain and snow.

