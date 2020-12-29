8 Pakistani women make the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders list 2020





Eight Pakistani women honoured

Five are faculty members of the AKU School of Nursing and Midwifery

Eight Pakistani women have been honoured in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leader list for the year 2020.

"During the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, amidst a global pandemic, the courageous work of nurses and midwives deserves, more than ever, to be honoured—not just by applause," read a statement issued by Women in Global Health (WGH) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses and International Confederation of Midwives on the list.

"Let us use the stories of their everyday heroism and service to call for all countries to invest in decent work and a new social contract for nurses and midwives as part of their commitment to health for all."



Out of the eight women, five are faculty members at the Agha Khan University's School of Nursing and Midwifery while three are the varsity's alumni.

Dr Rozina Karmaliani has been honoured under the category board and management. "After training as a nurse and midwife, Dr Karmaliani has spent decades working to inspire and empower others. Her efforts are currently focused on improving adolescent health, the development and strengthening of research capacities, and the integration of research into education and practice," read the statement.

Read more: Pakistani scientist to receive 'Friendship Award' from China

“It is an honour to be acknowledged by the international public health and nursing fraternity,” said Dean Karmaliani. “This year has been particularly challenging for healthcare providers, all of whom have showed incredible commitment in their respective roles in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.”

“It is encouraging to see that our government and healthcare stakeholders in Pakistan are coming together and deliberating on investing in nursing and midwifery education, practice and research. There is no better time than now to acknowledge the critical role of nurses in creating resilient healthcare systems.”

Samina Vertejee, who is an Assistant Professor at Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery (AKUSONAM), has been honoured under the category Community Hero: Nurse along with Yasmin Nadeem Parpio.

Parpio is currently undertaking a PhD on the subject of how building social skills among adolescents can reduce stress and improve resilience and quality of life.

Under Human Capital Development: Nurse, Saima Sachwani has been honoured as a determined public health advocate and educator focusing on creating awareness about the role of nurses in helping achieve universal health coverage.

"She was the first in Pakistan to introduce simulation into the community health nursing curriculum, with lasting positive impact on teaching," read the statement.

Read more: Pakistani scientists roll out software that can detect COVID-19 in less than a minute



Marina Baig has been honoured under the category of Innovation, Science and Health: Midwife and nurse. She is a senior instructor at AKUSONAM. "Her work on the use of mobile health (mHealth) technology to improve antenatal care coverage and skilled delivery in rural settings is exemplary and could serve as an innovative strategy in improving maternal health outcomes," read the statement.

According to a press statement issued by the AKUH, the three alumni recognised under the Community Hero category include Dr Shela Hirani for her efforts to promote, protect and support breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic, Neelam Punjani for her work in improving access to sexual and reproductive health rights and Sadaf Saleem for her contributions to geriatric nursing.