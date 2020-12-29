Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch first Spotify podcast with life lessons and hopes

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released first episode of their new Spotify podcast with details of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of James Corden and Sir Elton John.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shared wedding day memory as they released Holiday Special podcast on Monday (December 29).

In special episode of Archewell Audio, the couple featured encouraging words from a host of high-profile names from the worlds of philanthropy, social activism, entertainment, and sports.

They decided to share the personal story as a reference to "the power we each have within us to make this world a better place."

In the new podcast, Meghan also honoured those who have lost loved ones during the ongoing crisis this year, saying: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

The Duchess continued: "We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us – people that we admire, and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020. So we asked a few friends, a lot of other folks…"

Meghan and Harry, in the first podcast, also featured lessons, reflections, and hopes for the year ahead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got emotional while discussing the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

