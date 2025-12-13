Jeff Brazier to document family life with sons Bobby and Freddy

Jeff was left to raise Bobby and Freddy on his own when they were just toddlers

Jeff Brazier and his sons, Bobby and Freddy, are reportedly set to appear in their own Osbournes-style fly-on-the-wall documentary next year.

It has now been reported that, Jeff, 46, has been in talks with ITV about the project, which would document his family life as they navigate their domestic challenges, including his separation from wife Kate Dwyer.

Meanwhile, Freddy has ended his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, while Bobby 22, has joined the Hari Krishna movement.

An insider told the Daily Mail:

'It will make fascinating television, there has been so much drama within the Brazier set up for so long now and it doesn't look like it is going to stop anytime soon.

'It will show things for what they are, there have been so many cracks in their relationships and there are so many fall outs.

'It will be absolutely compulsive viewing, they are all very different personalities, Bobby is quieter while Freddy can't help but get himself into scrapes and he is soon to be a dad which is surely going to come with all kinds of challenges.

'Then there's Jeff who is doing his best to keep a handle on the whole situation. The show is in its final, final talks now. It's very close to the green light being lit.

'ITV are thrilled, there will surely be loads of rows and loads of fall outs, it will probably make the Osbournes or the Kardashians look rather boring.'

Jeff was left to raise Bobby and Freddy on his own when they were just toddlers, following their mother Jade Goody's death in 2009 from cervical cancer.