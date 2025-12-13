Denise Welch dishes on pride for Matty Healy after Taylor Swift controversy

Denise Welch sheds light on stardom that runs in family

Denise Welch is always standing by her sons’ side, be it any controversy or their career milestones.

The 67-year-old actress, who has been working in showbiz since the 1980s, is immensely proud of Matty Healy, 36, and Louis Healy, 24, and the kids share the sentiment towards their mom, too.

While Denise has been famous for a long time, she recently became a global icon, and during an interview with i-D magazine, she shared The 1975 frontman’s reaction to his mom’s success.

The mom of two noted that Matty is “quite chuffed” about his mom’s fame, who recently released her own Christmas song, Slayy Bells.

"Even my cool son is going, 'I've never done a shoot for i-D before!'" Denise told the outlet.

Speaking of her sons, she added, "If I'm watching Matty headline Glastonbury, or Louis do Stranger Things, everyone around me is going, 'My God, you must be so proud.' But I'm more proud of who they are. I'm proud of how they treat the people around them."

This comes after Denise made headlines earlier this month for her comments on the About You hitmaker’s short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift.

The actress stated that being the pop superstar’s mother-in-law is a role she was glad to have skipped.