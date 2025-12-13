Emma Mackey compares role in ‘Ella McCay' to ‘Narnia' White Witch

Emma Mackey, known for her breakthrough performance in comedy-drama Sex Education, opened up about her new roles and her experience filming them.

The British-French actress, who starred in an American political comedy-drama film, Ella McCay, along with Jamie Lee Curtis, compared her political role with the upcoming role of Jadis, the White Witch in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew.

In an interview with Variety, talking about how poised both the characters are in their own way in positions of power, she explained, “Ella’s poised sometimes, but I don’t see her as necessarily poised. I think she can show up at certain points and do the work, but she’s clumsy too.”

The Hot Milk actress added, “We tried to find the cracks in the moments where she does falter and where life sort of surprises her.”

“There’s a big gap between Ella and Jadis, which I’m currently filming on, but I get to be around some of the greatest, most passionate cinema brains in movie history,” she said.

Gushing about both the directors, Greta Gerwig (Narnia) and James ‘Jim’ L. Brook (Ella McCay), Mackey continued, “It’s such a privilege. Both Greta and Jim are very truthful in their approach and in their manner, and they care about the work deeply."

She added, "Being around people like that is very invigorating and enriching and they lead by example all the way.”

Ella McCay was released on December 12 in theatres, meanwhile, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, will be released in IMAX for limited time in on November 26, 2026 and then will premiere on Netflix on Christmas Day.