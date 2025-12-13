Taylor Swift rewards Eras Tour crew with $197m bonus gesture

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ends with emotional tribute to her team

Taylor Swift's crew moved to tears following a heartfelt gesture from the Grammy-winning singer at the end of her record breaking Eras Tour.

The 36-year-old singer who is engaged to Travis Kelce made history after grossing a reported record $2billion in ticket sales for her career-spanning, 21-month Eras Tour - which included 149 shows across 21 countries.

It has now been revealed that Taylor handed out more than $197million in bonuses to those working on the tour.

The emotional moment was documented in her new Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour/The End of an Era.

Standing in a circle with her crew, Taylor is seen saying:

'Everybody has the same message on their cars so I was hoping you could open it together.

'Before you open yours I just want to say you guys this leg of the tour has been harder than anything I've ever done in a live setting and you guys have taken this on with such excitement, such curiosity and the endurance you've shown. The spirit you've shown.

'How much you've given to these crowds, that gives to me every single night. The tour has done really well thanks to all of our hard work. So if you could kindly read the message.'

The gesture comes two years after it was revealed that Taylor had previously given $100,000 in bonuses to her truck drivers.