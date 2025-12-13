Ray J fires back with shocking racketeering claims against Kim, Kris

Ray J escalated his legal battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner by filing new court documents that repeated his racketeering claims.

The 44-year-old singer said that the Kardashian stars worked with Vivid Entertainment to mislead public through a fake defamation lawsuit.

Ray also claimed that their actions broke federal laws under the RICO Act and said their misconduct went further than previous accusations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The One Wish singer also accused the mother daughter duo of credit card fraud, saying they charged him and his family $850,000.

However, these claims came after Kim and Kris filed a defamation lawsuit against him in October.

Ray J fought back, claiming the pair deliberately leaked their 2007 sex tape and did wrong by falsely accusing him of sexual assault, revenge porn and extortion.

The shocking dispute also involved a $6 million settlement.

Ray J said the agreement was supposed to prevent public discussion about the tape but he claimed the Kardashians violated the pact.

He added that he was misled into signing it and later faced legal threats when he spoke about the issue publicly in 2024.

Moreover, the new filings brought more attention to the ongoing case, as fans and media following it closely.

The case highlighted the high-profile-people involved in such complexity and legal issues.