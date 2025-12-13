Adam Peaty's parents accuse Gordon Ramsay's documentary of 'cashing in' on feud

The couple are excited for their big day as they prepare to exchange vows in Bath just days after Christmas

Adam Peaty's estranged family are reportedly unwilling to be involved in Gordon Ramsay's upcoming documentary series amid their ongoing feud.

The swimmer's mother, Caroline, and husband, Mark, are said to have contacted Netflix to claim that the family did not give consent to be filmed at Adam and fiancée Holly Ramsay's engagement party.

According to reports, they do not want them 'cashing in on our misery.'

The insider told the Daily Mail: ‘Caroline does not want Gordon or his family, which now includes her son Adam to profit from them.

'Enough damage has already been done which has been devastating for them.'

The family source said: ‘Someone from Gordon’s team leaked the news that Caroline had written to Netflix via his production team.

‘Why are they causing havoc just to promote a documentary, and why should they have the right to cash in on their misery?

‘They are using the family fallout as a selling point. It is disgraceful.'

For context, Being Gordon Ramsay is set to be released next year, and the family are now hoping for a positive reply from the streaming giant, according to The Sun.