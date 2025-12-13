Alison Hammond on why she and David Putman don't feel pressure to marry

The TV presenter, 50, met the Russian masseur and model, 28, after booking a massage with him in 2023

Alison Hammond has offered insight into her love life with boyfriend David Putman, as she opened up about their Christmas plans and why their age gap has never been an issue for them.

The TV presenter, 50, met the Russian masseur and model, 28, after booking a massage with him in 2023. She announced their romance in April 2024, sharing a series of photos together on her Instagram page.

The couple later made their red carpet debut two months later at a Candy Kittens bash, where they were joined by Alison's son, Aidan, 20.

Addressing the 20 year age difference between herself and David, Alison said it has never been a problem, describing him as incredibly 'mature and sensible,' while admitting she 'is not.'

'Things are going really, really well,' she gushed in an interview with The Mirror.

'He just has the most beautiful energy and everyone feels it when they're in his presence. It's very rare. I am so grateful that he chooses to spend his life with me.

'Admitting it feels 'lovely' being in love, she added: 'It makes you more patient, it makes you kinder, because you've always got somebody you want to care for — and they're caring for you.'

Despite the blossoming romance, the pair have said they do not feel the need to get married.

'I don't need a ring to show my love to somebody.'

Yet, she left a glimpse of clue revealing if he asked her to marry him tomorrow, 'it wouldn't be a no.'