Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Anwar Hadid clarifies statement on COVID-19 vaccine: 'I'm not anti-vax'

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

 Anwar Hadid clarified his statement revealing what he actually meant about the COVID-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid responded to backlash over a statement he made sayig he 'will never get the COVID-19 vaccine.'

The 21-year-old was in the eye of storm earlier when he told a fan, “Either I just don’t get it [coronavirus] or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally.”

He added that “our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

On Monday, Anwar clarified his statement revealing what he actually meant.

“Im not ‘anti vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects,” he said via an Instagram Story.

“I have taken vaccines before but as someone who has had a compromised immune system. I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others," he added.

