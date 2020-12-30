After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students

Karachi University’s Examination Department will start conducting the MBBS and BDS Annual Examinations 2019 today. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: After a lapse of two years, Karachi University’s examination department will start conducting the MBBS and BDS Annual Examinations 2019 today for the students of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC), The News reported.

The university officials couldn’t manage to take the annual exams since 2019 for KMDC, which is the only medical college in Karachi affiliated with the KU.

According to the candidates, they had repeatedly approached the varsity administration and relevant officials to resolve the issue, but their complaints went unheard.

Last month, however, the students approached the Sindh High Court after which the KU examination department agreed to conduct the annual examinations for the students enrolled in the MBBS and BDS in three batches — including the first year, second year and third year.

In addition, students who had secured admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes in January 2019 will appear in their annual exams for the first time.



According to KU Controller Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, the main hindrance in conducting the exams was the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council because the examination system of the college was based on a semester system that later on changed to an annual system.

This uncertainty resulted in delayed exams, he said.

The second reason, he said, was that the college administration submitted examination forms with a covering letter on August 1, 2020, and that was why the exams had been overdue for the last two years.

Clarifying that the varsity was committed to making up for the one-year loss of the students, he said: If the KMDC principal assured the varsity administration of conducting further examinations, the varsity would fully cooperate.