Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Karachi University’s Examination Department will start conducting the MBBS and BDS Annual Examinations 2019 today. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • KMDC is the only medical college in Karachi affiliated with the KU.
  • The university officials couldn’t manage to take the annual exams since 2019.
  • The students previously approached the SHC after which the KU agreed to conduct the annual examinations in three batches.

KARACHI: After a lapse of two years, Karachi University’s examination department will start conducting the MBBS and BDS Annual Examinations 2019 today for the students of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC), The News reported.

The university officials couldn’t manage to take the annual exams since 2019 for KMDC, which is the only medical college in Karachi affiliated with the KU.

According to the candidates, they had repeatedly approached the varsity administration and relevant officials to resolve the issue, but their complaints went unheard.

Last month, however, the students approached the Sindh High Court after which the KU examination department agreed to conduct the annual examinations for the students enrolled in the MBBS and BDS in three batches — including the first year, second year and third year. 

In addition, students who had secured admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes in January 2019 will appear in their annual exams for the first time.

Read more: KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

According to KU Controller Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, the main hindrance in conducting the exams was the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council because the examination system of the college was based on a semester system that later on changed to an annual system. 

This uncertainty resulted in delayed exams, he said.

The second reason, he said, was that the college administration submitted examination forms with a covering letter on August 1, 2020, and that was why the exams had been overdue for the last two years.

Clarifying that the varsity was committed to making up for the one-year loss of the students, he said: If the KMDC principal assured the varsity administration of conducting further examinations, the varsity would fully cooperate.

More From Pakistan:

Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister
Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark

Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark
'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves

'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves
Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port

Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port
Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh

Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh
Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family

Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family
Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

PMC starts issuing MDCAT 2020's recounted results

PMC starts issuing MDCAT 2020's recounted results

PPP CEC in favour of challenging PTI govt in Senate elections: Bilawal

PPP CEC in favour of challenging PTI govt in Senate elections: Bilawal
Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case: PML-N

Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case: PML-N

PMC announces new policy for 'Unrecognised Alternative to Post Graduate' programmes

PMC announces new policy for 'Unrecognised Alternative to Post Graduate' programmes
Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in Lahore's coronavirus hotspot areas

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in Lahore's coronavirus hotspot areas

Latest

view all