KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

The University of Karachi on Monday extended the deadline for submitting the application forms of the entry-test-based online admissions 2021, a statement issued by the varsity said.



The deadline, which has been extended until December 02, 2020, applies to bachelor's and master's programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programmes), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme), and the Department of Visual Studies.

The statement said that students could get admission details, online admission forms, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines from the varsity's official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), and submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher via the same portal until December 02, 2020.

In the bachelor’s programme, admissions are available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT) for which at least 50 per cent marks are required for clearance.

Meanwhile, in the master’s programs, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi plans to conduct the entry test through its assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

Students applying to four and five-year bachelor's programmes in the Department of Visual Studies (VS) must have obtained at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent examinations. In case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test for VS.

Furthermore, students who are planning to apply on a self-financed basis or reserved seats must also appear in and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.