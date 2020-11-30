Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — Geo.tv/Files

The University of Karachi on Monday extended the deadline for submitting the application forms of the entry-test-based online admissions 2021, a statement issued by the varsity said.

The deadline, which has been extended until December 02, 2020, applies to bachelor's and master's programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programmes), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme), and the Department of Visual Studies.

The statement said that students could get admission details, online admission forms, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines from the varsity's official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), and submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher via the same portal until December 02, 2020.

Read more: Karachi University announces entry test based admission 2021

In the bachelor’s programme, admissions are available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT) for which at least 50 per cent marks are required for clearance.

Meanwhile, in the master’s programs, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The University of Karachi plans to conduct the entry test through its assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

Students applying to four and five-year bachelor's programmes in the Department of Visual Studies (VS) must have obtained at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent examinations. In case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test for VS.

Furthermore, students who are planning to apply on a self-financed basis or reserved seats must also appear in and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

More From Pakistan:

Pak Army greatly values time-tested, brotherly relations with China, says COAS Bajwa

Pak Army greatly values time-tested, brotherly relations with China, says COAS Bajwa
WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue

WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue
Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured

Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured
10-year-old Kasur boy chained, tortured for allegedly stealing pigeon

10-year-old Kasur boy chained, tortured for allegedly stealing pigeon
People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar

People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar
Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate
Opposition rallies cannot topple govt, PM Imran Khan will complete tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

Opposition rallies cannot topple govt, PM Imran Khan will complete tenure: Sheikh Rasheed
NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar
PTI's Barrister Khalid Khursheed elected as GB chief minister

PTI's Barrister Khalid Khursheed elected as GB chief minister
PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally
PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
PDM Multan jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally

PDM Multan jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally

Latest

view all