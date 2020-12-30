Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have subtly addressed the frenzy they sparked after they called it quits with the British royal family this year.

During their first podcast, released on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a subtle nod at the fiasco that unleashed following their royal exit.

Meghan told her listeners: "From us I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins."

This was pointed out by some to be an indirect response to what the couple had to go through since they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family this year.

Apart from that, they began their episode by applauding the frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we all know, it's been a year. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it,” Harry told listeners. 

