Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Anushka Sharma opens up about parenting duty divisions: ‘We don’t want to raise brats’

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma recently shed light on her thoughts regarding dividing duties amid couples when it comes to raising children.

The actor shed light on it all during her interview with Vogue India and was even quoted saying, For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties.”

The actor made it clear that she has no intentions of adhering to traditional parenting techniques when it comes to her child’s upbringing even though she will be the “primary caregiver.”

Anushka explained, "I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family.”

She concluded by saying, "Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.”

