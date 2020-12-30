Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses the hope that Pakistani media would play its imperative role in this regard. Photo: Geo. tv/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the Indian media was trying to divert the world’s attention from the Indian government's illegal steps in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian media was doing so through negative and baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the premier was chairing a meeting to review the negative propaganda and disinformation campaign, including hybrid warfare, launched by the Indian media against Pakistan.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the objective of such nefarious propaganda was to create anarchy in the country.

He directed for effective measures to be put into place to foil the Indian media’s negative propaganda.

He also stressed the need for public awareness in this regard, saying that such a baseless and concocted campaign should be countered with facts.

"The real face of India should be exposed before the international community and the public," the statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also expressed the hope that Pakistani media would play its imperative role in this regard.

The meeting was attended by several federal ministers including Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, PM’s special assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf, Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid, among others.

