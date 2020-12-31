Kendall Jenner and Kylie look stunning as they arrive in Aspen ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner soared the temperatures with their warm appearance as they touched down in snowy Aspen to celebrate the New Year's Eve.

Supermodel Kendall was looking gorgeous while braving the freezing cold in stunning corp top, giving fans special holiday envy.

The reality star is fond of snow as she previously spotted enjoying a winter wonderland retreat in Lake Tahoe with her family.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty arrived in Aspen, Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old star shunned the frigid temperatures as she showed off her trim figure in a stylish white outfit.

Kendall Jenner, of course, did not missed a fashion moment as she spotted wearing a cropped long-sleeve shirt during her walk to waiting vehicle.



On the other hand, Kylie Jenner was also showed of her winter look as she sported a heavy warm coat to protect her from cold temperatures.