Thursday Dec 31 2020
Kendall Jenner and Kylie look stunning as they arrive in Aspen ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner soared the temperatures with their warm appearance as they touched down in snowy Aspen to celebrate the New Year's Eve.

Supermodel Kendall was looking gorgeous while braving the freezing cold in stunning corp top, giving fans special holiday envy.

The reality star is fond of snow as she previously spotted enjoying a winter wonderland retreat in Lake Tahoe with her family.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty arrived in Aspen, Colorado ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old star shunned the frigid temperatures as she showed off her trim figure in a stylish white outfit.

Kendall Jenner, of course, did not missed a fashion moment as she spotted wearing a cropped long-sleeve shirt during her walk to waiting vehicle.

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner was also showed of her winter look as she sported a heavy warm coat to protect her from cold temperatures.

Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation, think fans

Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson announces split from wife

French DJ known for collaboration with Nicki Minaj tells fans to 'get the vaccine'

Shakira reacts as Burj Khalifa lights up for her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

BTS’s RM opens up about sharing his ‘true image’ to the world

Is Eminem preparing to hit back at Lil Pump with a diss track?

Jessie J wants ‘no sympathy’ after Meniere diagnosis: 'This was no different'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report

Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death

Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report

Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’

