Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

ICC Test batsmen rankings: Kane Williamson tops list, Babar Azam finishes at number 5

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Pakistani team captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking table. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Babar Azam is placed on the fifth position.
  • New Zealand captain Kane Williamson topped the batting rankings
  • Indian team captain Virat Kohli has grabbed the second spot on the table

Pakistani team captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for batting, where he is placed on the fifth position in the table.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson topped the batting rankings followed by Indian team captain Virat Kohli who has grabbed the second spot.

Where Australia's Steve Smith moved up to the third position, Marnus Labuschagne to fourth spot, Azam has retained the fifth position on the table.

Australia's Pat Cummins tops Test bowlers' rankings where Mitchell Starc is among the top five bowlers. There is no Pakistani bowler in the top ten bowlers' ranking.

Read more: Pakistan's Babar Azam listed in top five ICC batting rankings for all formats

Moreover, England's Ben Stokes tops the all-rounders' rankings.

Azam is the only active player to be included among the top five of batting rankings in all three formats.

The fifth spot is Azam's highest place in the Test ranking which he had also reached in February 2020 before falling down. He had again reclaimed that spot after the latest update in rankings back in August.

More From Sports:

Is Fawad Alam Pakistan’s Ertugrul? Azhar Ali thinks so

Is Fawad Alam Pakistan’s Ertugrul? Azhar Ali thinks so
Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman part ways ahead of PSL 6

Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman part ways ahead of PSL 6
Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi clears concussion test

Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi clears concussion test
Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin escapes accident unhurt

Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin escapes accident unhurt

'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter

'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter
Pakistan team to wait for Babar Azam's recovery till the 'last moment': sources

Pakistan team to wait for Babar Azam's recovery till the 'last moment': sources
Watch: The moment Fawad Alam scored a Test century after 11 long years

Watch: The moment Fawad Alam scored a Test century after 11 long years
Brian Lara tweets his 'Top Fives' list and it features 2 Pakistani greats

Brian Lara tweets his 'Top Fives' list and it features 2 Pakistani greats
From one legend to another: Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish to Saqlain Mushtaq

From one legend to another: Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish to Saqlain Mushtaq
Pak vs NZ: Fawad Alam makes remarkable comeback in first Test

Pak vs NZ: Fawad Alam makes remarkable comeback in first Test
Sania Mirza is a sight to behold in latest picture

Sania Mirza is a sight to behold in latest picture
‘Never give up’: Fawad Alam lauded for superb century against New Zealand

‘Never give up’: Fawad Alam lauded for superb century against New Zealand

Latest

view all