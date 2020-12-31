ICC Test batsmen rankings: Kane Williamson tops list, Babar Azam finishes at number 5

Pakistani team captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking table. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Pakistani team captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for batting, where he is placed on the fifth position in the table.



New Zealand captain Kane Williamson topped the batting rankings followed by Indian team captain Virat Kohli who has grabbed the second spot.



Where Australia's Steve Smith moved up to the third position, Marnus Labuschagne to fourth spot, Azam has retained the fifth position on the table.

Australia's Pat Cummins tops Test bowlers' rankings where Mitchell Starc is among the top five bowlers. There is no Pakistani bowler in the top ten bowlers' ranking.

Moreover, England's Ben Stokes tops the all-rounders' rankings.

Azam is the only active player to be included among the top five of batting rankings in all three formats.

The fifth spot is Azam's highest place in the Test ranking which he had also reached in February 2020 before falling down. He had again reclaimed that spot after the latest update in rankings back in August.