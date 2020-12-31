Asifa Bhutto's message to Pakistan on how to celebrate New Year 2021

Ambassador for Polio Free Pakistan Asifa Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Ambassador for Polio Free Pakistan Asifa Bhutto Zardari has a message for all of us on New Year's Eve.

"When the clock strikes midnight, don’t indulge in aerial firing! Your stray bullet could end an innocent life," the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon as people across the world prepare to celebrate the New Year 2021.

She urged people not to make their celebration a cause for grief for someone else.



The Karachi police has already banned aerial firing and introduced a new strategy to maintain law and order.

Karachi Additional Inspector-General Ghulam Nabi Memon had warned of stern action against violators and anyone participating in aerial firing.



