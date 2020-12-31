Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Asifa Bhutto's message to Pakistan on how to celebrate New Year 2021

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Ambassador for Polio Free Pakistan Asifa Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Ambassador for Polio Free Pakistan Asifa Bhutto Zardari has a message for all of us on New Year's Eve.

"When the clock strikes midnight, don’t indulge in aerial firing! Your stray bullet could end an innocent life," the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon as people across the world prepare to celebrate the New Year 2021.

Read about the number of people who were affected by aerial firing in Karachi last year

She urged people not to make their celebration a cause for grief for someone else. 

The Karachi police has already banned aerial firing and introduced a new strategy to maintain law and order.

A case of attempt to murder will be registered against anyone taking part in the celebratory fire on New Year's eve, the city police chief had said last week. Read more about this new charge here.

Karachi Additional Inspector-General Ghulam Nabi Memon had warned of stern action against violators and anyone participating in aerial firing.

A traffic plan for Karachi was also issued earlier today. No main roads will be blocked this year. You can read the full plan here.

More From Pakistan:

China approves its first coronavirus vaccine

China approves its first coronavirus vaccine
IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license

IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license
Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone

Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife says he divorced her over the phone
EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake

EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake
CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP's Karak

CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP's Karak
Pakistan set to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine: Here's all you need to know

Pakistan set to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine: Here's all you need to know
Karachi, here is the traffic plan for New Year's Eve

Karachi, here is the traffic plan for New Year's Eve
Accountability court sends PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on 14-day remand

Accountability court sends PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on 14-day remand
Learn to fall, but get up with grace: PM Imran Khan's wise words of wisdom

Learn to fall, but get up with grace: PM Imran Khan's wise words of wisdom
Coronavirus vaccine: Pakistan to purchase 1.2m doses from China's Sinopharm

Coronavirus vaccine: Pakistan to purchase 1.2m doses from China's Sinopharm
PDM Mardan rally: Cases registered against local leaders for holding gathering without permission

PDM Mardan rally: Cases registered against local leaders for holding gathering without permission
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all