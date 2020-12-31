Karachi, here is the traffic plan for New Year's Eve

A file photo of the traffic police in Karachi.

Traffic plan for New Year's Eve issued by the Karachi traffic police

Ban imposed on aerial firing and WhatsApp number provided to make complaints

Restaurants and business centres to be closed at 8pm

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police has prepared a route plan for New Year's Eve.

No main roads will be closed for traffic this year, according to the plan made by the traffic police.

Anyone riding a motorcycle without a silencer will be handed over to police, the traffic police said.

If you see anyone firing, you can WhatsApp a video complaint of it to 03435142770, the police said.

Police will be deployed in all areas of Karachi from 8pm today to 3am tomorrow.

Traffic from Sea View McDonald's to Village hotel will be one-way, according to the plan, while parking will be banned on Sea View, Sharae Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road and Ziaud Din Ahmed Road, officials said.

Parking will also not be allowed on Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi and MT Khan Road.

Ban on aerial firing, restaurants to close at 8pm

A day earlier, it was reported that a ban will be imposed on aerial firing in the city and restaurants and commercial centres will be closed at 8pm on New Year's Eve.

A meeting, presided over by Commissioner Karachi Navaid Ahmed Shaikh, was held to make the security measures and traffic arrangements for New Year's Eve.

It was decided that on the eve of the new year, special security and traffic arrangements would be made to ensure the safety and security of the citizens at entertainment spots and important roads.

It has also been decided that the concerned departments will ensure the working of street lights on important roads and closure of open manholes.

Police camps will be set up at various places where ambulances and fire tenders will be available to guide and help the people in case of an emergency.

The commissioner will also issue a notification to ban aerial firing to celebrate the new year.

Hospitals will remain on alert, while arrangements will be made to stop reckless driving of motorcycles, one-wheeling, and driving bikes without silencers.

The commissioner has appealed to the citizens to follow the coronavirus SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.