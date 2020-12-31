IHC issues notice to PMC over cancellation of doctor's license

A Reuters representational image.

PMC given until January 14 to submit reply

Petitoner seeks restraining order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in a case pertaining to the cancellation of a doctor's license.

A bench led by Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition seeking a restraining order against the cancellation of the license.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel informed the court that the doctor's license had been revoked two years ago over a botched operation.

He maintained that a medical tribunal had been formed to look into the matter but the inquiry remained inactive.

Justice Sattar, who took the oath as an additional judge of the IHC on Wednesday, observed that the court could not issue a stay order without hearing the PMC's side of the story.

The bench issued a notice to the commission and sought a reply by January 14.

The hearing has been adjourned.