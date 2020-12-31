Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2 °C.



The temperature would hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

The humidity in the air was recorded at 41%.



KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday said the cold wave in Karachi might last till Sunday, which was earlier expected to end today.

According to the Met department spokesperson, temperature would hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold winds, moving at a speed of 54 km per hour from the north-east, lashed the port city today, adding to the severity of cold as the city's temperature dropped further.



As per the details, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2 °C while the humidity in the air was 41%.