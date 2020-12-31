Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to last till Sunday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

  • The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2 °C.
  • The temperature would hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.
  • The humidity in the air was recorded at 41%.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday said the cold wave in Karachi might last till Sunday, which was earlier expected to end today.

According to the Met department spokesperson, temperature would hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold winds, moving at a speed of 54 km per hour from the north-east, lashed the port city today, adding to the severity of cold as the city's temperature dropped further.

Read more: Karachi's cold wave to intensify tonight due to 'Quetta winds', may go on for 2-3 days: PMD

As per the details, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2 °C while the humidity in the air was 41%.

