Karachi's cold wave to intensify tonight due to 'Quetta winds', may go on for 2-3 days: PMD

KARACHI: The ongoing cold wave in the southern port city is set to intensify tonight due to 'Quetta winds' and may go on for at least two or three more days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast on Friday.



The PMD's cold weather forecast for Karachi comes as winter is in full swing in northern Balochistan and its provincial capital, Quetta, causing the chilly weather in the port city to intensify.

The severity of cold has increased after snowfall in different parts of northern Balochistan, including Chaman, Kozhik Top, Ziarat, and Kalat, the PMD said.



According to the meteorological department, Quetta recorded a minimum temperature of 0°C today, with Balochistan expected to get colder after the recent snow and rain.

The PMD also forecast that the infamous "Quetta winds" were to start blowing in Karachi from tonight. The cold wave in the port was likely continue for two to three days, it added.