Bollywood
Friday Jan 01 2021
Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan welcomed the New Year 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan, enjoying bonfire together.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress, who shares a great bond with the brother, posted a few candid pictures with Ibrahim as they enjoy bonfire in chilly winter night.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the pictures, “Happy New Years. With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears.”

The Kedarnath actress never fails to spend quality time with her loved ones.

Recently, Sara shared adorable pictures on social media with brother Ibrahim and and father Saif Ali Khan from Kareena Kapoor's Christmas party.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

