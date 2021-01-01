‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan

Leading Turkish star Burak Ozçivit welcomed the New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen Özçivit and son Karan and shared sweet family photos on social media.

Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, took to Instagram and posted the photos without any caption.

The Kurulus: Osman famed actor’s wife Fahriye also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle and extended warm wishes to the fans.



She wrote, “Happy New Year to all” followed by several kiss emoticons."

Fahriye also wished everyone a good health in 2021.

Burak, Fahriye and their son Karan can be seen all smiling in the sweet family photos.



The endearing posts have won the hearts of fans shortly after Burak and his wife shared the pictures.

The fans also flooded the comment section with good wishes and heart emoticons.