Timothée Chalamet, Adam Sandler’s basketball game sparks viral moment

Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler recently proved that loving basketball doesn’t always guarantee a perfect shot.

The two actors, both longtime basketball fans and devoted New York Knicks supporters, went viral after a visit to Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.

Chalamet and Sandler were there to speak with students about acting and their Hollywood careers, but the event quickly turned into a friendly competition on the court.

Their visit ended with a two-on-two basketball game against two students. While the actors looked comfortable dribbling, passing and moving around the court, their shots struggled to fall.

The students quickly took the lead, making the matchup even more entertaining.

A video of the game spread rapidly online, with viewers pointing out the contrast between the actors’ solid fundamentals and their inconsistent shooting.

At one point, Sandler was seen shaking his head after a basket, a reaction that only added to the charm of the moment.

Despite their experience playing casual street basketball, the pressure of facing younger players eager to prove themselves may have played a role.

Chalamet is known as a die-hard Knicks fan and was frequently seen courtside during the team’s 2025 playoff run. Sandler’s connection to basketball also runs deep, especially after starring in Netflix’s Hustle as an NBA scout.

While they didn’t leave with a win, Chalamet and Sandler gave students a memorable experience that mixed basketball, celebrity and fun.